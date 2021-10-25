Unemployment in the Shoals drops to 3%

THE SHOALS, Ala. (WAFF) - The unemployment rate in the Shoals dropped 3% in September, this marks a whole year with rates below 4%, according to our news partners at the Times Daily.

The new data from the Alabama Department of Labor represents 1,954 unemployed members of the Shoals civilian labor force.

The September rate is down from 3.5% in August. The new rate is much lower than the 6.1% unemployment rate the area saw in September 2021. Ever since October 2020, the Shoals has seen an unemployment rate under 4%.

This is the second-longest streak the Shoals has had unemployment rates below 4% in more than 30 years, according to statistics from the U.S. Department of Labor.

Another piece of good news from the new rate is that the Shoals civilian labor force increased to 65.199 people, that’s up from 64,139 in August, according to figures from the labor force.

