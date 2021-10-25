Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Lunch Box Giveaway
Veterans Day Parade
Advertisement

One injured after shooting in Madison

(WLBT)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was injured after a shooting in Madison on Monday, according to the Madison City Police Department.

According to MPD, the shooting stemmed from an argument inside the Sunoco Gas Station on Sullivan Street in Madison. According to officers, during the argument, someone pulled a gun and shot the other person.

One person was taken to the hospital and the other person is in custody, according to police.

At this time we don’t know the condition of the victim.

This is a developing story, we will make sure to update you when we have more information.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car crash kills Hazel green man
Car crash kills Hazel Green man
Road closed after car pulls down powerlines
Weekend wreck claims the life of man
Ivey signs executive order against vaccine mandates
The Harris County Sheriff’s Office says a 15-year-old called to report his 9-year-old brother...
Sheriff: Child’s remains, 3 abandoned siblings found in Texas home

Latest News

Ivey signs executive order against vaccine mandates
Clearing out & breezy this afternoon
Brian Kelsey
Tennessee State Sen. Brian Kelsey indicted in alleged campaign finance scheme
According to Montgomery Sheriff’s spokesperson Capt. Wesley Richardson, the wreck happened at...
Woman dies days after Highway 231 crash involving motorcycle