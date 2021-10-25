One injured after shooting in Madison

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was injured after a shooting in Madison on Monday, according to the Madison City Police Department.

According to MPD, the shooting stemmed from an argument inside the Sunoco Gas Station on Sullivan Street in Madison. According to officers, during the argument, someone pulled a gun and shot the other person.

One person was taken to the hospital and the other person is in custody, according to police.

At this time we don’t know the condition of the victim.

This is a developing story, we will make sure to update you when we have more information.

