Shoals unemployment numbers dropping while job vacancy still up in some industries

By DeAndria Turner
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Unemployment rates across the Shoals are falling. Escape Room Florence is one business experiencing the trend first-hand.

“Back in June, when we first made an attempt to reopen after being closed for a year and a half, we typically receive between 50 and 150 applicants when we post a job. This time we received less than 20. Fast forward, a few months, now we’re in October we are fully staffed and we’re actually receiving applicants without postings,” said Bobby Lindholm.

Lauderdale county’s unemployment rate is now 2.8 percent, while Colbert County’s is 3.4 percent.

The city of Florence decreased nearly half of a percentage point to 2.9% from an unemployment rate in August of 3.3%.

“The entertainment world is starving. I think a lot of people are craving that entertainment and concerts and what have you so we’re staying busy,” said Lindholm.

But some businesses in the Shoals are still struggling to fill open positions. Many of these in the restaurant industry.

Now hiring signs are plastered in front of businesses like Rosie’s Mexican Cantina.

Melissa Bevis with the City’s Business Development Office said restaurants are still shorthanded, looking for servers and cooks.

Caitlin Holland with the Shoals Chamber of Commerce also said restaurants are feeling the brunt of being short staffed.

“With the market in its current conditions those seeking employees will fill higher paying opportunities first,” said Holland.

So although unemployment rates are down, many businesses are still looking to hire.

