Scattered showers today with better rain chances midweek

Happy Monday! We are in for a very unsettled week, so buckle up.

We are warm and cloudy to start off our week and we are seeing some scattered showers in some spots this morning too. Scattered showers are likely at times today as a cold front blasts in from the northwest. The better rain chances will stay to our north for today, but we will still see some hit or miss showers and storms through the morning and midday today. Behind the front will be some strong gusts of wind, at times reaching 25 mph. The best chances for rain should be before 2pm.

Tuesday will be the best day of the week with temperatures into the mid to upper 60s and sunshine. However, the rest of the week looks to be rainy and cool. A low-pressure system will slide through the Plains Tuesday into Wednesday, bringing us a chance of showers and storms late in the day Wednesday. The better chance of rain will be overnight into Thursday. Rainfall looks likely for a majority of the day Thursday and even on Friday as the system gets cut off from the flow. That means we will stay cool & gloomy for Friday and possibly even Saturday. High temperatures will likely stay into the mid to upper 50s both days with scattered showers.

The good news is that it does look to finally clear out from the Valley in time for Sunday, which means that those trick-or-treaters should be dry!

Meteorologist Brandon Spinner

