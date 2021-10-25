Road closed after car pulls down powerlines

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Police say that a car pulled down powerlines and has caused a major roadway to be shut down in Huntsville on Monday.

According to police, the car inadvertently pulled down the lines at about 11:30 a.m. on Monday. U.S. 72 between Slaughter Road and Providence Main Street NW are now closed so crews can make repairs. HPD doesn’t have a timeline on when the roadway will reopen. Drivers are asked to avoid the area and use a different route.

