Man charged in Montgomery robbery, assault

Montgomery police have charged a man with assault and robbery after an incident Sunday.
Montgomery police have charged a man with assault and robbery after an incident Sunday.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have charged a man with assault and robbery after an incident Sunday.

Justin Hendrix, 20, is charged with second-degree assault and first-degree robbery.

According to Capt. Saba Coleman, the incident happened around 1:25 p.m. in the 5100 block of Carmichael Road. Hendrix was identified as the suspect and was taken into custody shortly after the incident.

Hendrix was taken to the Montgomery County Detention Facility and placed under a $65,000 bond.

Coleman says additional charges are pending for Hendrix.

