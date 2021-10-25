Madison County Jail overcrowding costing taxpayers millions

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Overcrowding continues to be a problem inside the Madison County Jail.

County leaders say they want the State and the Alabama Department of Corrections to fix the issue.

Madison County Commission Chairman Dale Strong says many of the inmates should be a in state prison, not a county jail.

Chairman Strong say’s more than 25% of the inmates locked up in the jail, should have already been moved.

He says Madison County taxpayers are spending almost $4 million a year on inmates who shouldn’t even be here.

”Madison County Metro Jail is not set up to have the numbers that we have, nor to take care of the healthcare that’s required with it, and everything else that goes with it,” said Strong.

There are currently 1,089 inmates locked up inside the Madison County jail.

Nearly 300 of the inmates should have been moved to a state prison.

“297 of those are already sentenced, paperwork is prepared. State law says when their sentenced and their paperwork is complete, that they shall be removed to a state penal institution within 30 days,” said Strong.

As we’ve reported before, state prisons are overcrowded, which is why earlier this month, Alabama lawmakers agreed to build a new facility, but it will take years to build.

Chairman Strong wants the inmates removed, sooner rather than later, to save your taxpayer dollars.

“The Madison County Commission has funded a bus, for the Madison County Sheriff’s Department. What we’re a little frustrated with, is taking one or two prisoners at a time, when we ought to be taking 45 or more every time,” said Strong.

Currently, inmates have to be transported more than 200 miles away to Kilby Prison in Montgomery.

Strong says the state needs to come up with a better solution.

He’s had conversations with Governor Kay Ivey and Jeff Dunn who is over the Alabama Department of Corrections.

He hopes the eligible inmates will be removed soon.

This is a story I’ll continue to follow and I’ll bring you the latest information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.