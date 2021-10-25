Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Lunch Box Giveaway
Veterans Day Parade
Advertisement

Ivey signs executive order against vaccine mandates

(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Devin Pavlou
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - Governor Kay Ivey has signed an executive order against COVID-19 vaccine mandates on Monday, according to a press release from the governor’s office.

Executive Order 724 fights the “overreaching COVID-19 vaccine mandates from the federal government”, the press release said.

“The federal government’s outrageous overreach has simply given us no other option, but to begin taking action, which is why I am issuing this executive order to fight these egregious covid-19 vaccine mandates. Alabamians – and Americans alike – should and must have the choice to roll up their sleeves to get this shot and certainly not forced by government. While President Biden laughs at the idea of protecting your freedoms, I will continue fighting for Alabama businesses and their employees,” Ivey said.

The executive order states that all agencies, departments, boards, commissions or other state agencies will not impose penalties for businesses that are not in compliance with the federally imposed vaccine requirement.

Ivey joins a growing list of governors who have banned vaccine mandates in their states. Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued an executive order on October 11 banning any entity in the state, including private businesses and companies from enacting vaccine mandates in his state.

You can view the full executive order below:

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car crash kills Hazel green man
Car crash kills Hazel Green man
Road closed after car pulls down powerlines
Weekend wreck claims the life of man
The Harris County Sheriff’s Office says a 15-year-old called to report his 9-year-old brother...
Sheriff: Child’s remains, 3 abandoned siblings found in Texas home

Latest News

What hurdles are still left as the country continues to push for COVID vaccines for children.
The remaining barriers for vaccinating children
Attorney General Steve Marshall will speak on vaccines mandates in the state on Tuesday.
Steve Marshall to speak on vaccine mandates
Alabama continues to see COVID-19 cases dropping.
COVID cases in Alabama dropping
Alabama COVID Response Unit provides free mental health counseling for Alabamians impacted by COVID-19