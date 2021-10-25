Groups seek 2 districts with large Black voter bases

Deals
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 6:28 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Alabama lawmakers return to Montgomery this week to draw new legislative, congressional and school board districts.

Some legal groups are arguing the state should have two congressional districts likely to elect African-American representatives, instead of just one. Black and mixed-race residents now making up more than 25% of the state’s population.

Alabama’s seven-member congressional delegation for decades has consisted of a single African-American member. The Joint Reapportionment Committee meets Tuesday to vote on proposed maps.

The special session on redistricting starts Thursday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

