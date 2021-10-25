Gadsden accident kills 2 people

GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) -Two people have died following a crash in Gadsden.

Sergeant Marcus Hill with the Gadsden Police Department says officers responded to the two-car accident near Highway 11 and Moragne Avenue on Saturday around 1 a.m.

A 2019 Chevrolet Cruze and a 2017 Chevrolet Corvette were involved. The driver and a passenger in one of the cars were killed.

The driver and passenger in the other car were hurt and taken to the hospital.

The incident is currently under investigation by the Gadsden Police Department Traffic Homicide Investigative Unit.

