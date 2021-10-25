Design team to publicly release design of John Hunt skatepark

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - It doesn’t matter if you ride regular, goofy or mongo, skateboarders in Huntsville are excited about the new John Hunt Skateboard Park and on Wednesday, November 3, the community will finally see what the park will look like.

The first public viewing of the new skatepark design will take place at 5:00 p.m. at Fractal Brewing Project on Leeman Ferry Road in Huntsville.

The skatepark will be built across three acres of land between Kids Space and the Championship Soccer Field at John Hunt Park, according to the team overseeing the project.

“Skating enthusiasts from across the City spoke with us at two different public input meetings this year and this is it – this is the park you’ve asked for,” said Team Pain President/Owner Tim Payne. “There are lots of custom bowls, snake runs, a street plaza, features for beginners and a three-quarter pipe that will truly reflect the hopes and dreams of the Huntsville skating community. It’s just an overall vibe that will capture the imagination of those who visit the park for years to come.”

There is no set date when the park will be finished.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.