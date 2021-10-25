Clearing & cooler overnight; More rain and storms Wednesday night through Friday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., - Skies will continue to clear this evening with breezy winds from the northwest.

Partly cloudy skies will linger overnight with a northerly wind preventing any widespread fog development, lows will be cool in the middle to upper 40s.

Tuesday will be a very pleasant Fall day with high temperatures in the middle 60s and sunny skies, winds will be out of the north between 5-10 mph with gusts to 15 mph.

Cloud cover will quickly push in for Wednesday with temps reaching 70 degrees, we will remain dry until late Wednesday night as another cold front approaches the Tennessee Valley. Rain showers and thunderstorms will be widespread for Thursday morning into the afternoon. While locally heavy rainfall and lightning appear to be the biggest concerns, a few stronger storms with gusty winds will be possible.

Cloud cover and additional rain showers will be expected Friday as the center of low pressure tracks to our north. The good news is that Halloween weekend will be mainly dry and cooler with highs in the 60s.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.