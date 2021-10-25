Boaz Police officer promoted to assistant chief
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BOAZ, Ala. (WAFF) - After working his way up for more than 15 years on the force, one officer with the Boaz Police Department is now the new assistant chief.
Michael Hempel began working for the Boaz Police Department in 2002 as a jailor. Now, Hempel is the assistant chief of police for Boaz after working his way up for the past 19 years.
From all of us at WAFF 48 News, congratulations to the new Assistant Chief of Police Michael Hempel.
