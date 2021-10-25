Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Lunch Box Giveaway
Veterans Day Parade
Advertisement

Band’s tour van containing over $50,000 in equipment stolen from Akron hotel parking lot

Van stolen from touring band
Van stolen from touring band(Source: Facebook)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police in Akron and a band touring the country are in search of the musicians’ van that was stolen over the weekend while in Northeast Ohio for a concert.

According to Akron police, officers were called to Furnace Street on Saturday morning for reports of a theft.

A band member told Akron police investigators that their blue 2012 Ford Econoline E350 touring van and attached trailer were stolen in the overnight hours from the Courtyard Marriott hotel parking lot.

PHOTO: Band's van, trailer stolen from Akron parking lot

The van and trailer contained over $50,000 worth of musical equipment and band merchandise, police said.

A band member said the following on Twitter: “We’re trying to calculate the value of what was lost between gear and merch and personal stuff but it’s an …. Overwhelming number. We do have insurance for our gear but the policy doesn’t even cover everything that we had.”

List of band's gear that was stolen in Akron

Members of the Philadelphia-based band said they are renting a minivan and borrowing equipment from other musicians on tour so they can continue the nationwide tour as planned.

The van has Pennsylvania license plates that read “KMS2589.”

Anyone with information about the van’s location can call Akron police detectives at 330-375-2490.

Editor’s note: The name of the band contains explicit language, so 19 News is not including it directly in news coverage.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car crash kills Hazel green man
Car crash kills Hazel Green man
New details in Priceville murder trial
Judge declares mistrial after a hung jury in Priceville murder case
Oral rabies vaccine being distributed in 18 Alabama counties
Kitchen Cops - December 18, 2020
Kitchen Cops find roaches & rat feces this week in Madison County
The Harris County Sheriff’s Office says a 15-year-old called to report his 9-year-old brother...
Sheriff: Child’s remains, 3 abandoned siblings found in Texas home

Latest News

A 2019 Chevrolet Cruze and a 2017 Chevrolet Corvette were involved. The driver and a passenger...
Gadsden accident kills 2 people
A person was rescued on Saturday in a cave at Tumbling Rock Cave in Jackson County on Saturday.
Person rescued from Tumbling Rock Cave after seven hours
27-year-old Cleveland man fatally shot on porch on city’s East side
Montgomery police have charged a man with assault and robbery after an incident Sunday.
Man charged in Montgomery robbery, assault