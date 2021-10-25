Band’s tour van containing over $50,000 in equipment stolen from Akron hotel parking lot

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police in Akron and a band touring the country are in search of the musicians’ van that was stolen over the weekend while in Northeast Ohio for a concert.

According to Akron police, officers were called to Furnace Street on Saturday morning for reports of a theft.

A band member told Akron police investigators that their blue 2012 Ford Econoline E350 touring van and attached trailer were stolen in the overnight hours from the Courtyard Marriott hotel parking lot.

The van and trailer contained over $50,000 worth of musical equipment and band merchandise, police said.

A band member said the following on Twitter: “We’re trying to calculate the value of what was lost between gear and merch and personal stuff but it’s an …. Overwhelming number. We do have insurance for our gear but the policy doesn’t even cover everything that we had.”

Members of the Philadelphia-based band said they are renting a minivan and borrowing equipment from other musicians on tour so they can continue the nationwide tour as planned.

The van has Pennsylvania license plates that read “KMS2589.”

Anyone with information about the van’s location can call Akron police detectives at 330-375-2490.

Editor’s note: The name of the band contains explicit language, so 19 News is not including it directly in news coverage.

