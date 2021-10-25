Actress vows to continue fight against husband who raped her

NASHVILLE, Tenn.. (WTVY) -Actress Ashley Pereira, who married the man who raped her, vows to continue her fight over custody of their child after he received a light sentence. She is asking others to join her effort.

“At 14 years old, my innocence was taken from me by Jason Greathouse (who was 24 at the time). Jason was my youth pastor,” Pereira wrote on her GoFundMe page.

Both lived in Enterprise but have since moved away.

After she became pregnant the couple married, but that union survived only a few months. Since then, they have spatted over custody of their daughter, who is now a teen

Then in 2020, 11 years after they divorced, Pereira filed a criminal complaint and Enterprise police charged Greathouse with Rape.

It is a crime for an adult to have sex with a person under the age of 16 unless they are married.

Ultimately, prosecutors allowed Greathouse to plead guilty to a misdemeanor because they feared jurors would find him not guilty, allowing him to walk away with no conviction. Greathouse received unsupervised probation.

Pereira opposed that plea deal.

With the criminal charge behind, she apparently plans to continue pursuing her former husband in family court. “The fight still continues to better the life of my 14 (year-old) daughter,” she posted on GoFundMe.

As of Monday morning, she had raised $110 of her $20,000 goal on her page “Justice for Ashley Pereira.”

Her film credits include “All Light Will End (2018), and Masterpiece (2016).

Pereira resides in Nashville.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.