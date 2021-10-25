AAA experts discuss current gas prices

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The average cost for a gallon of gas in Alabama is $3.19.

WAFF talked with experts about rising prices, and the possibility of drivers logging less miles because of those prices.

You don’t need us to tell you gas prices are up.

If you drive, you see it and feel it in your wallet, every time you stop at the pump.

“We’ve seen our pump prices go up 32 cents a gallon, over the past month,” said AAA Alabama Spokesman Clay Ingram.

Will the price you pay at pumps go down with the holidays fast approaching?

Thanksgiving is less than five weeks away and Christmas is less than nine weeks away.

Experts with AAA Alabama say looking back at previous years, prices should start to plateau.

“I think around Thanksgiving, our prices will be pretty close to where they are today. Could be a little bit less, could be a little bit more. I think more than likely, we’ll see them drop down a little bit,” said Ingram.

For every gallon of gas you pump, ALDOT gets a percentage.

“The excise tax is now 28 cents total. ALDOT gets 55 percent of the original 18 cents and 2/3 of the new 10 cents,” said Harris.

ALDOT averages half a billion dollars a year.

They use the money to improve bridges and roads you drive on.

If people start driving less, infrastructure, could take a hit.

“If people are prompted to drive less, by raising gas prices, it impacts our revenue. We’re watching the current trend with prices, and trying to determine what effect it’s going to have on our program,” said ALDOT Spokesman Tony Harris.

If you’re feeling the pain at the pump, employees with AAA Alabama have good news.

“I really think the worst of that is over. I think by the end of the year, it will be noticeably lower in price,” said Ingram.

Clay Ingram with AAA says drivers are hitting the roads more during the recent stretch of nice, warm weather. This is another reason gas prices remain high.

Ingram recommends shopping for the cheapest gas in your area to encourage station owners to be more competitive.

