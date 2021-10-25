Deals
2 dead, 3 injured in Mississippi apartment complex shooting

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 10:02 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CRENSHAW, Miss. (WMC) - Two people are dead and three more are injured following an apartment complex shooting in Crenshaw, Mississippi.

According to Quitman County Sheriff’s Department, 24-year-old Derrick Small and 19-year-old Deshun Anderson died after being shot multiple times Sunday night at the Marie Lyles Meadows Apartment.

Victim in Crenshaw apartment shooting
Victim in Crenshaw apartment shooting(Small Family)

Three other victims, two men, and a 19-year-old woman are in critical condition at Regional One hospital in Memphis.

Investigators believe 60 to 100 rounds were fired from multiple weapons.

Investigators say they have not received information on the suspects involved.

Special agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation are assisting in the investigation.

If you have any have regarding this shooting, call Quitman County Sherrif’s Department at 662-326-3131.

Copyriinformationght 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

