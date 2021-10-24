Deals
Sunday Evening Forecast

By Abigail Degler
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Calm and cloudy for your evening ahead. Temps will stay relatively warm overnight with lows sticking in the 60s. We could even see a few showers make their way in ahead of Monday morning.

Monday brings widespread rain across north Alabama that looks to last through the first part of your afternoon. Once this system passes through, we will have another round of cooler drier air to follow. With this frontal system we could see some breezy winds, brief heavy rain and lightning.

More rain to come in the next 10 days with temperatures taking another hit by Thursday.

