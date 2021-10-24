Pleasant but breezy Sunday before rain showers move in overnight

Fair skies are in place for your Sunday morning with mild temperatures in the 50s to start off, visibility is much better than yesterday morning.

Sunday looks to be another great day with a slight chance of seeing an isolated rain shower or two early in the day. Mostly cloudy conditions are expected Sunday afternoon with higher humidity and temps reaching the upper 70s to lower 80s. Winds will be breezy from the south between 5 and 15 miles per hour with occasional wind gusts over 20 miles per hour. Rain showers will move in late Sunday night into Monday morning with light rainfall totals expected, scattered thunderstorms with brief gusty winds and heavy rainfall cannot be ruled out.

Tuesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with cooler high temperatures in the middle to upper 60s. We are tracking a cold front that will move through late Wednesday into Thursday. It is still too early to tell, but we will be watching this front for the potential of bringing stronger thunderstorms and locally heavy rainfall... check back for the latest on the WAFF48 Weather App. Temps will be much cooler behind the front for Halloween weekend.

