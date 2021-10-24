Car crash kills Hazel green man

MADISON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A Hazel Green man died in a car crash Saturday night.

Stanley Lee Johnson, 55, was pronounced dead on the scene when the Ford Ranger he was a passenger in left the roadway and hit a tree. It happened around 9:30 p.m. on Joe Quick Road, approximately four miles north of Hazel Green.

The driver, Austin Ray Watson, 24, of New Market, was injured and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

