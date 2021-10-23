Sunny & Dry October weekend ahead

DENSE FOG ADVISORY for all of the Tennessee Valley through 9:00 AM CDT. Please use caution when travelling this morning as dense fog has lowered visibility to less than 1/4 mile in some locations.

Despite the foggy start, we do have a great weekend to look forward to with plenty of sunshine and warmer than average temperatures for late October. Skies will be mainly sunny today with light winds from the ESE, highs will reach the middle 70s. Skies remain clear overnight with the light winds preventing any widespread fog development, lows will be mild in the middle 50s. Sunday looks to be another great day with a slight chance of seeing an isolated rain shower or two early in the day. Mostly cloudy conditions are expected Sunday afternoon with higher humidity and temps reaching the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Rain showers will move in late Sunday night into Monday morning with light rainfall totals expected, an isolated thunderstorm cannot be ruled out. Tuesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with warm high temperatures in the middle 70s. We are tracking a cold front that will move through Wednesday into Thursday. It is still too early to tell, but we will be watching this front for the potential of bringing stronger thunderstorms and locally heavy rainfall... check back for the latest on the WAFF48 Weather App. Temps will be much cooler behind the front for Halloween weekend.

