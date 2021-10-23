Deals
Sgt. Nick Risner’s daughter throws first pitch at UNA softball game

By DeAndria Turner
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Softball is a sport Sgt. Nick Risner and his daughter Aili shared together.

“Well Aili and her dad had a special bond and softball was a big part of that and he coached her when he was younger and up until she got into high school she was a great softball player,” said UNA softball head coach, Ashely Cozart

She and the entire team decided to honor Sgt. Risner’s life and the father & daughter bond.

“I thought what better cause to bring them together with our sport of softball and a day like today just a special occasion,” said Cozart.

That special occasion was Aili throwing the first pitch of the game and Lt. Max Dotson catching the first pitch. But that’s not all.

“Our entire team is wearing blue jerseys. On the back, it’s ”Sierra 1″ which was his call name. I know Northeast, the team we’re playing has special jerseys as well,” said Cozart.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

