Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Lunch Box Giveaway
Veterans Day Parade
Advertisement

Saturday Evening Forecast

Forecast
Forecast(WAFF48)
By Abigail Degler
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Beautiful and fall-like across the Valley today with temperatures slowly dipping into the 50s overnight. We will trend a little warmer than normal for your overnight temperatures into your Sunday morning.

Relatively clear skies overnight will make for a bright start to Sunday morning. Lesser chances at fog thanks to a few southern winds sticking by.

Highs for the day ahead look to break into the upper 70s and lower 80s… all thanks to warmer winds and sunshine. Added moisture for the last leg of your weekend will help make things feel a bit muggy. The warm and muggy trend spills over into the start of the workweek with temps in the 60s to start off.

Monday brings rain across north Alabama that looks to last through the first part of your afternoon. Once this system passes through, we will have another round of cooler drier air to follow.

More rain to come in the next 10 days with temperatures taking another hit.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kitchen Cops - December 18, 2020
Kitchen Cops find roaches & rat feces this week in Madison County
William Travis Tucker
Lauderdale County man accused of stolen valor arrested again for identity theft
Gregory Leo Roman
Morgan County man arrested for alleged sex acts with minor
Marshall County woman killed in two-vehicle crash
New details in Priceville murder trial
Judge declares mistrial after a hung jury in Priceville murder case

Latest News

WAFF 48 Weather Forecasts Weekend Mornings
WAFF 48 Weather Forecasts Weekend Mornings
Foggy morning gives way to sunshine and middle 70s this afternoon
WAFF 10 Day Forecast
Sunny & Dry October weekend ahead
WAFF Weekend
WAFF AM Weather