Saturday Evening Forecast

Beautiful and fall-like across the Valley today with temperatures slowly dipping into the 50s overnight. We will trend a little warmer than normal for your overnight temperatures into your Sunday morning.

Relatively clear skies overnight will make for a bright start to Sunday morning. Lesser chances at fog thanks to a few southern winds sticking by.

Highs for the day ahead look to break into the upper 70s and lower 80s… all thanks to warmer winds and sunshine. Added moisture for the last leg of your weekend will help make things feel a bit muggy. The warm and muggy trend spills over into the start of the workweek with temps in the 60s to start off.

Monday brings rain across north Alabama that looks to last through the first part of your afternoon. Once this system passes through, we will have another round of cooler drier air to follow.

More rain to come in the next 10 days with temperatures taking another hit.

