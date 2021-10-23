Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Lunch Box Giveaway
Veterans Day Parade
Advertisement

Judge declares mistrial after a hung jury in Priceville murder case

“We’re a little baffled as to why the jury hung up,”
By Madison Scarpino
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 7:24 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGAN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - In March 2020, Kenneth Dewayne Vest was shot to death in his Priceville home. Shortly after, his daughter Angela Vest was arrested for his murder.

After Vest finally had her day in court, the judge declared a mistrial due to a hung jury. Morgan County District Attorney Scott Anderson was surprised by this, especially since Vest’s story from her testimony didn’t add up.

Anderson says Vest had been living with her father for five months before the murders, and according to her:

“He came in for some unknown, strange, unapparent reason with a crazed look in his eye and wanted her to kill him,” said Anderson.

Vest’s defense attorney Griff Belser says Vest was defending herself from what she perceived to be an attack.

“She also testified that she had been a victim of abuse at the hands of her father, the victim, throughout her life at different times,” said Belser.

Anderson does not believe Vest was defending herself.

“The only person that had defensive wounds on them at the end of the day, was Mr. Vest,” said Anderson.

Anderson says Vest admitted that after she shot her father eight times, she placed a hammer on his chest to try and indicate he was attacking her with that hammer.

“So, yeah we’re a little baffled as to why the jury hung up with this fact situation,” said Anderson.

Anderson says he believes, as the judge said, one juror let ego stand in the way of justice, and he’s ready to get this case over with for the family.

“We’re not gonna let the mistrial slow us down. We’re gonna come with guns blazing and we’re gonna try her again,” said Anderson.

As everyone was leaving court, a lot of jurors were going up to the family hugging them, and telling them how sorry they were for this. Anderson hopes to get this case back to trial in the next few months but for now, Vest remains in the Morgan County Jail with a $75,000 bond.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said that human remains were uncovered Wednesday in an area of the preserve that had...
FBI: Remains found in Florida park ID’d as Brian Laundrie
Marshall County woman killed in two-vehicle crash
Kitchen Cops - December 18, 2020
Kitchen Cops find roaches & rat feces this week in Madison County
2020 at Providence construction update
$100 million project update: Village of Providence
It happened on County Road 296 in the Chalybeate Community on Monday.
Neighbors shocked by shooting in Lawrence County’s Chalybeate Community

Latest News

3rd suspect arrest in connection to fatal shooting
3rd suspect arrest in connection to fatal shooting
Former Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely spoke for the first time since he was convicted on...
Former Limestone County Sheriff withdraws motion to travel
William Travis Tucker
Lauderdale County man accused of stolen valor arrested again for identity theft
Huntsville's Panoply Arts Festival will begin April 27th at Big Spring Park.
Huntsville Arts Week returns for its third year in the Rocket City