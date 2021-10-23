Judge declares mistrial after a hung jury in Priceville murder case

MORGAN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - In March 2020, Kenneth Dewayne Vest was shot to death in his Priceville home. Shortly after, his daughter Angela Vest was arrested for his murder.

After Vest finally had her day in court, the judge declared a mistrial due to a hung jury. Morgan County District Attorney Scott Anderson was surprised by this, especially since Vest’s story from her testimony didn’t add up.

Anderson says Vest had been living with her father for five months before the murders, and according to her:

“He came in for some unknown, strange, unapparent reason with a crazed look in his eye and wanted her to kill him,” said Anderson.

Vest’s defense attorney Griff Belser says Vest was defending herself from what she perceived to be an attack.

“She also testified that she had been a victim of abuse at the hands of her father, the victim, throughout her life at different times,” said Belser.

Anderson does not believe Vest was defending herself.

“The only person that had defensive wounds on them at the end of the day, was Mr. Vest,” said Anderson.

Anderson says Vest admitted that after she shot her father eight times, she placed a hammer on his chest to try and indicate he was attacking her with that hammer.

“So, yeah we’re a little baffled as to why the jury hung up with this fact situation,” said Anderson.

Anderson says he believes, as the judge said, one juror let ego stand in the way of justice, and he’s ready to get this case over with for the family.

“We’re not gonna let the mistrial slow us down. We’re gonna come with guns blazing and we’re gonna try her again,” said Anderson.

As everyone was leaving court, a lot of jurors were going up to the family hugging them, and telling them how sorry they were for this. Anderson hopes to get this case back to trial in the next few months but for now, Vest remains in the Morgan County Jail with a $75,000 bond.

