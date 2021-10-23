Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Lunch Box Giveaway
Veterans Day Parade
Advertisement

Jackson County selected in 2020 cohort in Tennessee Riverline Program

By Stefante Randall
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 8:58 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Jackson County residents and visitors are gaining new ways to enjoy the Tennessee River.

The Tennessee River attracts hundreds of people each year with its scenic beauty and historical significance throughout several communities. But resources are limited. Equipment like kayaks and access to the waterways are both hard to find.

Thanks to the Tennessee Riverline Program, more opportunities are available now to Jackson County residents.

The County was accepted as a part of the 2022 cohort of the Riverline program, which city leaders are very excited about and announced on Friday at Weathington Park.

“In places that we already have like here at Weathington Park where people come from surrounding states just watch the scenic view and eagles, it will just make it bigger and better, and our county is going to thrive from it,” said Section Mayor, Rick Hanback.

Scottsboro Mayor Jim McCammy said he hopes the program will help to generate more economic opportunities for the area.

“We want to connect the singing trail as a blue way and green way to the Tennessee Riverline. So it’s a tremendous opportunity for tourism, recreation, whether it’s canoes, kayaks, and camping,” said Mayor McCamy.

Bridgeport was a part of the program last year and received 60 new kayaks. It provided residents and tourists with new experiences that were not available before joining the program.

What’s next? City leaders will form a committee to brainstorm goals as a member of the program.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said that human remains were uncovered Wednesday in an area of the preserve that had...
FBI: Remains found in Florida park ID’d as Brian Laundrie
Marshall County woman killed in two-vehicle crash
Kitchen Cops - December 18, 2020
Kitchen Cops find roaches & rat feces this week in Madison County
2020 at Providence construction update
$100 million project update: Village of Providence
It happened on County Road 296 in the Chalybeate Community on Monday.
Neighbors shocked by shooting in Lawrence County’s Chalybeate Community

Latest News

New location on 63rd NE in Fort Payne for new soccer fields and complex.
City leaders working to build new sports complex, soccer fields in Fort Payne
New Tennessee Riverline Cohort
New Tennessee Riverline Cohort
New details in Priceville murder trial
Judge declares mistrial after a hung jury in Priceville murder case
New recreation sports complex in Fort Payne
New recreation sports complex in Fort Payne