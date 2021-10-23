Jackson County selected in 2020 cohort in Tennessee Riverline Program

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Jackson County residents and visitors are gaining new ways to enjoy the Tennessee River.

The Tennessee River attracts hundreds of people each year with its scenic beauty and historical significance throughout several communities. But resources are limited. Equipment like kayaks and access to the waterways are both hard to find.

Thanks to the Tennessee Riverline Program, more opportunities are available now to Jackson County residents.

The County was accepted as a part of the 2022 cohort of the Riverline program, which city leaders are very excited about and announced on Friday at Weathington Park.

“In places that we already have like here at Weathington Park where people come from surrounding states just watch the scenic view and eagles, it will just make it bigger and better, and our county is going to thrive from it,” said Section Mayor, Rick Hanback.

Scottsboro Mayor Jim McCammy said he hopes the program will help to generate more economic opportunities for the area.

“We want to connect the singing trail as a blue way and green way to the Tennessee Riverline. So it’s a tremendous opportunity for tourism, recreation, whether it’s canoes, kayaks, and camping,” said Mayor McCamy.

Bridgeport was a part of the program last year and received 60 new kayaks. It provided residents and tourists with new experiences that were not available before joining the program.

What’s next? City leaders will form a committee to brainstorm goals as a member of the program.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.