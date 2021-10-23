Florence Kiwanis club helping curb hunger in time for the holidays

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Hunger is an issue that daunts communities across America and right here in the Shoals.

Nearly 24% of Shoals residents live below the poverty line.

This means local feeding programs are a big deal.

The Florence Kiwanis Club stepped up to help the Salvation Army during the national “One Day of Giving” service project.

“It has become critically important that the donations come in because they just are low. The inventory is low in all of the food banks across the Shoals community,” said Traci Welch.

From canned vegetables to your boxed holiday favorites, the club collected over 500 pounds of food over the last two weeks.

“It’s an opportunity for us to try and help add some inventory. Help make the holidays coming up a little more pleasant for those homeless in our community,” said Welch.

By following the Kiwanis club mission: Changing the world, one child at a time.

