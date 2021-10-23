Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Lunch Box Giveaway
Veterans Day Parade
Advertisement

Florence Kiwanis club helping curb hunger in time for the holidays

By DeAndria Turner
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Hunger is an issue that daunts communities across America and right here in the Shoals.

Nearly 24% of Shoals residents live below the poverty line.

This means local feeding programs are a big deal.

The Florence Kiwanis Club stepped up to help the Salvation Army during the national “One Day of Giving” service project.

“It has become critically important that the donations come in because they just are low. The inventory is low in all of the food banks across the Shoals community,” said Traci Welch.

From canned vegetables to your boxed holiday favorites, the club collected over 500 pounds of food over the last two weeks.

“It’s an opportunity for us to try and help add some inventory. Help make the holidays coming up a little more pleasant for those homeless in our community,” said Welch.

By following the Kiwanis club mission: Changing the world, one child at a time.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kitchen Cops - December 18, 2020
Kitchen Cops find roaches & rat feces this week in Madison County
William Travis Tucker
Lauderdale County man accused of stolen valor arrested again for identity theft
Gregory Leo Roman
Morgan County man arrested for alleged sex acts with minor
Marshall County woman killed in two-vehicle crash
New details in Priceville murder trial
Judge declares mistrial after a hung jury in Priceville murder case

Latest News

Risner's daughter to throw out first pitch at UNA
Sgt. Nick Risner’s daughter throws first pitch at UNA softball game
Three bears decided to crash a wedding in Wears Valley.
Couple sees four-legged, furry wedding crashers in Wears Valley
Huntsville Arts Week
Huntsville Arts Week
Foggy morning gives way to sunshine and middle 70s this afternoon