City leaders working to build new sports complex, soccer fields in Fort Payne

FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WAFF) - Fort Payne is spending millions on a new recreational complex.

Tourist attractions and sports are one of many economic drivers for the city of Fort Payne.

For more than 20 years, the Fort Payne Sports Complex has been a part of the community providing baseball, softball, soccer, and other athletics.

Fort Payne Mayor Brian Baine said it will include renovations, and a new complex will be located on 63rd street northeast.

“Where we’re at currently is we are trying to get the soccer fields completed at the new complex so that we can renovate the old complex for our baseball and softball. So that’s where will be for softball and baseball at the old complex and have soccer at the new complex,” said Mayor Baine.

Mayor Baine said the new complex will include grass and turf soccer fields, lighting, restrooms, and concession stands.

It will cost $7 million, which will be paid for from bond money by the city.

Most importantly, Mayor Baine said he is hoping to attract more people and tournaments to the area with the new addition to generate more revenue.

“That’s more people eating at restaurants, purchasing gas, staying at hotels so, that’s a big economic impact on the community when you do stuff like this,” said Mayor Baine.

Construction will be done in phases. In total, the project is estimated to cost around $40 million and should complete in 2023.

