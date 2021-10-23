Deals
48 Blitz: Week 9 scores and highlights

48 Blitz - Schedule and Pick 'em
By Georgia Chambers and Kelsey Duncan
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two weeks of high school football are left in the regular season, and Week 9 marks the last week of region opponents. It’s crunch time and post-season hopes are on the line.

View scores and highlights from this week’s games here:

[CLICK HERE TO SEE WEEK 9 FINAL SCORES]

48 BLITZ WEEK 4

Friday, October 22

  • Game of the Week: Cullman at Muscle Shoals [LINK]
  • Plainview at Brindlee Mountain [LINK]
  • Phillips at Vina [LINK]
  • Danville at Phil Campbell [LINK]
  • Florence at Grissom [LINK]
  • Madison County at Westminster Christian [LINK]
  • Albertville at James Clemens [LINK]
  • Decatur at Athens [LINK]
  • North Sand Mountain at Falkville [LINK]
  • Mae Jemison at Ardmore [LINK]
  • Huntsville at Sparkman [LINK]

Week Nine Game of the Week - sponsored by the Spine & Neuro Center

