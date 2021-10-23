48 Blitz: Week 9 scores and highlights
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two weeks of high school football are left in the regular season, and Week 9 marks the last week of region opponents. It’s crunch time and post-season hopes are on the line.
View scores and highlights from this week’s games here:
[CLICK HERE TO SEE WEEK 9 FINAL SCORES]
48 BLITZ WEEK 4
VOTE NOW: Phillips High School, Athens High School and Madison County High School are your Week 9 Play of the Week nominees! 🏈— WAFF 48 (@waff48) October 23, 2021
Polls open here > > > https://t.co/QUxCNCoDof pic.twitter.com/cokZ9CoFik
Friday, October 22
- Game of the Week: Cullman at Muscle Shoals [LINK]
- Plainview at Brindlee Mountain [LINK]
- Phillips at Vina [LINK]
- Danville at Phil Campbell [LINK]
- Florence at Grissom [LINK]
- Madison County at Westminster Christian [LINK]
- Albertville at James Clemens [LINK]
- Decatur at Athens [LINK]
- North Sand Mountain at Falkville [LINK]
- Mae Jemison at Ardmore [LINK]
- Huntsville at Sparkman [LINK]
Week Nine Game of the Week - sponsored by the Spine & Neuro Center
