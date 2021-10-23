48 Blitz: Week 9 scores and highlights

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two weeks of high school football are left in the regular season, and Week 9 marks the last week of region opponents. It’s crunch time and post-season hopes are on the line.

View scores and highlights from this week’s games here:

[CLICK HERE TO SEE WEEK 9 FINAL SCORES]

VOTE NOW: Phillips High School, Athens High School and Madison County High School are your Week 9 Play of the Week nominees! 🏈

Friday, October 22

Game of the Week: Cullman at Muscle Shoals [LINK]

Plainview at Brindlee Mountain [LINK]

Phillips at Vina [LINK]

Danville at Phil Campbell [LINK]

Florence at Grissom [LINK]

Madison County at Westminster Christian [LINK]

Albertville at James Clemens [LINK]

Decatur at Athens [LINK]

North Sand Mountain at Falkville [LINK]

Mae Jemison at Ardmore [LINK]

Huntsville at Sparkman [LINK]

Week Nine Game of the Week

