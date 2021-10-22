Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Lunch Box Giveaway
Veterans Day Parade
Advertisement

Tommy DeBarge of R&B band Switch dies at age 64

Musician Tommy DeBarge of the famed DeBarge family has died at age 64, family members confirmed...
Musician Tommy DeBarge of the famed DeBarge family has died at age 64, family members confirmed on social media.(Gray News)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 8:22 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Musician Tommy DeBarge of the famed DeBarge family has died at age 64, family members confirmed on social media.

He was co-founder and bassist of the 1970s R&B band Switch, which included his brother Bobby.

The Motown Records band was best known for the hits “There’ll Never Be” and “I Wanna Be Closer.”

Switch would go on to inspire the R&B acts that followed them, including Mint Condition, Tony!, Toni!, Toné! and DeBarge, a group that included DeBarge’s younger siblings.

DeBarge, who battled both kidney and liver disease, survived a bout of COVID-19 earlier this year, said his daughter, Marina Reeves.

The cause of death was not released, but he had been hospitalized a few weeks, The Grio reported.

“Never one to really complain, my father used his faith and good humor to power through anything,” Reeves said.

His sister, Bunny DeBarge, also paid tribute to her late brother on social media, posting a photo and commenting, “Tommy has gained his wings.”

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said that human remains were uncovered Wednesday in an area of the preserve that had...
FBI: Remains found in Florida park ID’d as Brian Laundrie
It happened on County Road 296 in the Chalybeate Community on Monday.
Neighbors shocked by shooting in Lawrence County’s Chalybeate Community
Marshall County woman killed in two-vehicle crash
2020 at Providence construction update
$100 million project update: Village of Providence
Shadeed Fuqua
Jury finds Morgan County man guilty of murder

Latest News

FILE - In this Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, file photo, New York real estate scion Robert Durst, 78,...
Robert Durst charged with 1982 murder of wife Kathie Durst
FILE — In this July 13, 1997 file photo Lorli von Trapp Campbell attends a mass honoring her...
Lorli von Trapp Campbell, of ‘Sound of Music’ family, dies
Substantial increase in child mental health issues
Substantial increase in child mental health issues
Details of the study were posted online Friday as U.S. regulators consider opening vaccinations...
Pfizer says COVID-19 vaccine more than 90% effective in kids
48 First Alert Forecast: Friday AM Forecast = Foggy & Cool