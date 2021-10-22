Deals
Morgan County man arrested for alleged sex acts with minor

Gregory Leo Roman
Gregory Leo Roman(Huntsville Police Department)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Morgan County man has been arrested for alleged sex acts with a minor in Huntsville.

According to Huntsville Police, 63-year-old Gregory Leo Roman was arrested by HPD Special Victims Unit Investigators on Thursday, Oct. 21.

SVU Investigators believe the man traveled to Huntsville to meet children under the age of 14. He is also accused of sending explicit photos to children.

Police say Roman has been charged with electronic solicitation of a child, transmitting obscene material to a child and traveling to meet a child for a sex act.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges may be brought. Anyone with information on Roman is asked to contact investigators at 256-213-4538.

HPD SVU Investigators are based out of the National Children’s Advocacy Center.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

