Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Lunch Box Giveaway
Veterans Day Parade
Advertisement

Marshall County woman killed in two-vehicle crash

(Gray News)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 8:44 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLOUNT CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A Union Grove woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Thursday afternoon.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, 70-year-old Jeannette Harbin Townsend was fatally injured when the 2018 Honda Pilot she was driving crossed the center-line and collided with a 2015 Chevy Equinox. Officials say 73-year-old Audrey Lynn Klein, of Graceville, Fla. was driving the Chevy Equinox.

Townsend was pronounced deceased at the scene. Klein was injured and transported by helicopter to a nearby hospital for treatment. Officials say the crash occurred around 12:50 p.m. on U.S. 231 near Thomas Yates Road, approximately six miles south of Arab.

This crash is under investigation by ALEA.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The search for Brian Laundrie continue after he returned to Florida without his fiancé, Gabby...
Apparent human remains found in search for Brian Laundrie in Florida, FBI says
Jaylend Handley
Former Morgan County Corrections Officer pleads guilty to assault charges
Large police presence at Embassy Suites overnight
HPD: 15-year-old charged with murder following a shooting on Monroe Street
Patricia Jordan remembers her daughter and husband who passed away from COVID.
Marshall County woman mourns the loss of her husband, daughter who died from COVID
James Baillio
Runaway teen found safe Wednesday night

Latest News

Jail trustees clean vandalized church
Jail trustees help clean Morgan County church vandalized by children
WAFF Power Outages
Service restored to customers in the Gurley area
Deputies seeking to identify theft suspect in Madison County
Deputies seeking help to identify Madison County theft suspect
Attorney shuffle in Brian Martin case
Attorney shuffle in Brian Martin case