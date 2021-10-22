Marshall County woman killed in two-vehicle crash

BLOUNT CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A Union Grove woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Thursday afternoon.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, 70-year-old Jeannette Harbin Townsend was fatally injured when the 2018 Honda Pilot she was driving crossed the center-line and collided with a 2015 Chevy Equinox. Officials say 73-year-old Audrey Lynn Klein, of Graceville, Fla. was driving the Chevy Equinox.

Townsend was pronounced deceased at the scene. Klein was injured and transported by helicopter to a nearby hospital for treatment. Officials say the crash occurred around 12:50 p.m. on U.S. 231 near Thomas Yates Road, approximately six miles south of Arab.

This crash is under investigation by ALEA.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.