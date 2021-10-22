Deals
Lauderdale County man accused of stolen valor arrested again for identity theft

William Travis Tucker
William Travis Tucker(Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LAUDERDALE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A man previously accused of stolen valor is now facing more charges after allegedly stealing a woman’s identity in Lauderdale County.

According to court documents, William Travis Tucker stole a woman’s identity to obtain student loans in Lauderdale County. Court documents also state Tucker stole more than $2,500 from the same woman.

Tucker was arrested and indicted on Oct. 22 by a grand jury on one count of identity theft and one count of first-degree theft of property.

On November 27, 2020, Tucker was arrested on stolen valor charges in Colbert County, after he was indicted by a grand jury, but was detained on new warrants a few hours later.

READ MORE: Man charged with fraud and stolen valor arrested in Lauderdale County for string of charges

He was booked into the Lauderdale County Jail on a $60,000 bond.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

