Kitchen Cops find roaches & rat feces this week in Madison County

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - There are certain phrases that just jump out at us when we’re pouring over the weekly inspection reports from the health department to produce the Kitchen Cops segment. “Roaches crawling up the walls” is one. “Rat feces throughout the kitchen” is another. This week, we had both.

We’ll begin with Three Amigos on Drake Avenue in Huntsville. It had the astonishingly low score of 58 this week. That’s even worse than it’s 73 from last year. Here’s the rundown:

Cooked chicken and hot dogs found in refrigerator with no date indicating when they were made

Employee prepping ready-to-eat food barehanded

No person present with safety certifications

Multiple food temperature issues

Fish stored in sink, pork stored in a metal container on the floor

No labels on chemical bottles

Rat feces throughout the kitchen

All of the problems above were noted on the initial inspection on October 14th. They were all fixed before a follow-up inspection the 18th - except for the rat problem. Even more was found during two follow-up visits the 16th and the 18th.

Moving on...

The Red Robin continues the recent rash of problem scores at Bridge Street. It scored an 81 due to “several roaches found crawling up wall near foods (sic)”. There were also multiple food temperature problems. The roaches and the food temperature issues were both dealt with by the time the health department returned for a follow-up visit five days after the original inspection.

The China Grill Buffet on Madison Boulevard was threatened with a permit suspension after it’s inspection last week. The problem here was almost entirely based on food temperatures being off, and the problem not being resolved during a follow up visit. There was also a problem with missing sanitizer in the dishwasher that was corrected. It’s final score was an 85.

Last but not least is the 88 Buffet on University Drive. It ends up with a 83 due to dirty soda nozzles.

The rest of the scores across Madison, Limestone, Morgan and Lauderdale Counties were high enough to keep them off our radar this week. You can check them out below:

