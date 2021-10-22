Deals
Jail trustees help clean Morgan County church vandalized by children

By Madison Scarpino
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 8:07 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SOMERVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Adult Criminals righting the wrongs of the young. Morgan County Jail trustees spent the day scrubbing away profanities and putting a church sanctuary together for Sunday’s service after vandals nearly destroyed it.

”We’re here at this church to make everything better and you know, we’re gonna pray for those that made a mistake in it,” said a trustee.

The trustees worked hard Thursday cleaning St. John’s Missionary Baptist Church in Somerville after investigators say a group of children completely vandalized it. There was not one place in the building that was left untouched.

“We hope that they change their lives so they’re not on the same road that we’re all on, and we’re trying to get out and do the right thing and this is a blessing to get to come out to the community and help these folks,” said another trustee.

Morgan County Sheriff Ron Puckett has been instrumental in helping the church ever since it was vandalized.

“They don’t have to be here, they want to be here to help and they’re really angry about somebody that would do this to a church,” said Puckett.

Puckett says the church is small and has few resources.

“Immediately I thought, we can do this. You know we can help this congregation, this church as a sheriff’s office,” said Puckett.

Church members say they are overwhelmed with the support of not only the sheriff’s office but people from all over who have helped with donations.

“That makes it so much better when you know somebody is thinking about you, they don’t even know you by name, but they’re thinking about you and loving you, and that just makes me want to love them more,” said Amos Burton, a deacon at the church.

Trustees worked tirelessly to help clean the destruction, and they say they’re praying for the children that did this.

“I feel like the kids were troubled and found a bad decision and went down the wrong path as we did, and I hope that they fid God,” said a trustee.

The goal is to have St. John’s Missionary Baptist Church ready for Sunday service. There is a GoFundMe set up for the church to go towards damage costs.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

