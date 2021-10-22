Huntsville Arts Week returns for its third year in the Rocket City

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Looking to learn more about the Huntsville arts scene? Here’s your chance!

Huntsville Arts Week kicks off this Saturday! Community members can enjoy dance, art, theatre, film music and more at this year’s event. The third annual event, powered by Arts Huntsville, will be held from Oct. 23 through Oct. 31.

There will be ticket giveaways, discounted admission rates, artist meet-and-greets, classes, and more. One of those events includes half-priced admission at the Huntsville Museum of Art, which is set to take place this Saturday and Sunday.

The museum is open tomorrow from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Find a list of participating artists, organizations and venues here:

Alabama Youth Ballet Theatre

Ars Nova School of the Arts

Broadway Theatre League

Burritt on the Mountain

Church Street Wine Shoppe

EarlyWorks Family of Museums

Fantasy Playhouse Children’s Theatre

First Baptist Church

Gallery 1:11

Green Pea Press

Harrison Brothers Hardware

Honest Coffee Roasters

Huntsville Ballet Company

Huntsville Botanical Garden

Huntsville Chamber Music Guild

Independent Musical Productions

Huntsville-Madison County Convention & Visitors Bureau

Lowe Mill ARTS & Entertainment

“Huntsville’s expansive arts and entertainment scene has helped fuel our community’s growth in recent years, but today our arts community is still working to recover from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business sector,” said Arts Huntsville Executive Director Allison Dillon-Jauken. “We encourage the community to show up and show out in support of our resilient local artists, arts organizations and venues, and guarantee that residents and visitors of all ages will find something to be entertained and inspired by during Arts Week.”

Visit Arts Huntsville’s website for more information about Huntsville Arts Week and to find other participating events.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.