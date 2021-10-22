Deals
Huntsville Arts Week returns for its third year in the Rocket City

Huntsville's Panoply Arts Festival will begin April 27th at Big Spring Park.
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Looking to learn more about the Huntsville arts scene? Here’s your chance!

Huntsville Arts Week kicks off this Saturday! Community members can enjoy dance, art, theatre, film music and more at this year’s event. The third annual event, powered by Arts Huntsville, will be held from Oct. 23 through Oct. 31.

There will be ticket giveaways, discounted admission rates, artist meet-and-greets, classes, and more. One of those events includes half-priced admission at the Huntsville Museum of Art, which is set to take place this Saturday and Sunday.

The museum is open tomorrow from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Find a list of participating artists, organizations and venues here:

  • Alabama Youth Ballet Theatre
  • Ars Nova School of the Arts
  • Broadway Theatre League
  • Burritt on the Mountain
  • Church Street Wine Shoppe
  • EarlyWorks Family of Museums
  • Fantasy Playhouse Children’s Theatre
  • First Baptist Church
  • Gallery 1:11
  • Green Pea Press
  • Harrison Brothers Hardware
  • Honest Coffee Roasters
  • Huntsville Ballet Company
  • Huntsville Botanical Garden
  • Huntsville Chamber Music Guild
  • Independent Musical Productions
  • Huntsville-Madison County Convention & Visitors Bureau
  • Lowe Mill ARTS & Entertainment

“Huntsville’s expansive arts and entertainment scene has helped fuel our community’s growth in recent years, but today our arts community is still working to recover from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business sector,” said Arts Huntsville Executive Director Allison Dillon-Jauken. “We encourage the community to show up and show out in support of our resilient local artists, arts organizations and venues, and guarantee that residents and visitors of all ages will find something to be entertained and inspired by during Arts Week.”

Visit Arts Huntsville’s website for more information about Huntsville Arts Week and to find other participating events.

