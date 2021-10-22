Former Limestone County Sheriff withdraws motion to travel

LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Former Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely is withdrawing a request he recently made to the court to travel.

Blakely filed a motion on Oct. 22 to travel outside of his jurisdiction to assist his daughter with her real estate company in Giles County, Tennessee.

According to his attorney, Robert Tuten, the motion to travel outside the jurisdiction was to help his daughter, who is a real estate agent, with a potential buyer.

“He was going to drive her up to a property in Tennessee to meet the potential buyer because he knew the land or area better than her because he rides horses up there all the time,” said Tuten.

WAFF is told Blakely withdrew his motion because he no longer needed to inspect that particular property.

Blakely was convicted of felony theft and felony ethics charges in August. He was later sentenced to serve 36 months in a Franklin County jail. Blakely and his attorneys are appealing his convictions.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.