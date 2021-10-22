Deals
Financial Friday: ‘Go Big or Go Home’ may not be the best financial strategy

By Haley Baker
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 1:05 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Consistency is important in all aspects of life and even more so to help meet your personal financial goals. Many of us have big goals. But, often, we do not realize that we achieve those goals by small actions and good habits.

We spoke with Briana Cousins, a Financial Education Coordinator at Redstone Federal Credit Union. She offered these financial tips to help you save money.

  • “Go Big or Go Home” mentality doesn’t always lead to consistency and may leave you going home empty-handed. Just as compounding can grow your money, consistency, which is the compounding of effort, can help you achieve your personal financial goals.
  • Don’t just focus on the goal, focus on the habits that will get you there. Financial success is born from good habits.
  • Remember the 4 S’s of Sustainability: Start small, Scale-up, Stick to it, Succeed.

For more ways to save be sure to tune in at noon every Friday for WAFF 48′s “Financial Friday” segment.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

