Finally Friday Forecast

By Abigail Degler
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 1:34 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
A cooler afternoon is ahead for north Alabama as we feel the impacts of that cold front. Highs reach into the middle to upper 60s.

Sunshine mixed with clouds this afternoon, but we aren’t talking about rain for your Friday. NW winds will continue, but become calm into the evening hours tonight.

Lows will dip into the 40s.

Saturday and Sunday are looking fantastic with a gradual increase in temperatures. We are even seeing a chance at the 80s moving back into the forecast.

The fantastic forecast comes to an abrupt end by Monday with showers expected to move through.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

