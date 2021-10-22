Cooler start with clearing skies & cool afternoon temperatures

Happy Friday! Grab that jacket, you’ll need it again this morning.

It’s a much cooler start to the day today after that cold front moved through overnight. Temperatures have dipped into the low 50s for most communities, but some are down into the upper 40s. We are also seeing some areas of fog to start off the day which will make the ride to work a little sketchy for some. We will see a mix of sun and clouds for most of the day, but it will stay dry. Wind today will stay from the northwest at 5 to 10 mph keeping humidity at bay. It should be a great rest of the day today and tonight for those football games.

This “cooler” air won’t last long as it does look like we will see a warmup through the weekend. Overnight you can leave the windows open as we will dip back into the upper 40s and low 50s. Skies will stay clear, but temperatures are likely to climb back into the mid to upper 70s for Saturday afternoon. All those early Halloween celebrations should be in for great weather. Humidity will creep up throughout the day and that will carry over into Sunday as well. It will be even warmer on Sunday as we will have winds from the south. Temperatures are expected to climb up near 80-degrees. Overnight into Monday we will see some showers and storms move in. From there it looks like an unsettled pattern for much of the week with another cold front dropping temperatures Wednesday into Thursday.

Meteorologist Brandon Spinner

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.