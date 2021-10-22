Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Lunch Box Giveaway
Veterans Day Parade
Advertisement

Alabama lawmakers close to finishing new district lines

By Erin Davis
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama lawmakers say they’re close to completing new lines that will form the updated districts for the legislature, state board of education, and U.S. House seats.

The new lines for these districts won’t match, but they will all be different than their current versions.

“The most noticeable one is in Baldwin County,” said state Sen. Jim McClendon, R-Springville, who serves as the co-chair of the Senate Reapportionment Committee co-chair. “They’ve had a substantial increase in population.”

Madison, Tuscaloosa, and Lee counties are other areas where McClendon sees substantial changes. The districts in these counties will shrink while the ones surrounding them will be enlarged to make up for the smaller populations.

“That affects the size of the districts, because of the concept of one person, one vote,” McClendon explained.

State Sen. Greg Albritton, a Republican who represents part of Baldwin and its surrounding counties, said the changes will affect who lawmakers represent.

“You’re losing areas, where you have connections, you have family, you have investments,” Albritton explained, ”and be pushed into another area where you don’t have any contacts or property, or associations.”

The redrawn district maps, which are Constitutionally required after every decade’s census, will be shown at the Statehouse during a public meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 26 at 1 p.m.

Gov. Kay Ivey has called a special session of the legislature for Oct. 28 to take up and approve the redistricting plan.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kitchen Cops - December 18, 2020
Kitchen Cops find roaches & rat feces this week in Madison County
William Travis Tucker
Lauderdale County man accused of stolen valor arrested again for identity theft
Gregory Leo Roman
Morgan County man arrested for alleged sex acts with minor
Marshall County woman killed in two-vehicle crash
New details in Priceville murder trial
Judge declares mistrial after a hung jury in Priceville murder case

Latest News

Three bears decided to crash a wedding in Wears Valley.
Couple sees four-legged, furry wedding crashers in Wears Valley
Huntsville Arts Week
Huntsville Arts Week
Foggy morning gives way to sunshine and middle 70s this afternoon
WAFF 10 Day Forecast
Sunny & Dry October weekend ahead
Labor shortage vs. unemployment rate
Labor shortage vs. unemployment rate