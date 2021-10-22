Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Lunch Box Giveaway
Veterans Day Parade
Advertisement

Adams Co. man found guilty of trafficking edibles disguised as candy, cereal and cookies

Adams Co. man found guilty to trafficking edibles disguised as candy, cereal and cookies
Adams Co. man found guilty to trafficking edibles disguised as candy, cereal and cookies(Adams County Sheriff's Office)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: Oct. 22, 2021 at 5:03 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A jury has found an Adams County man guilty of trafficking edibles and possession with intent to deliver marijuana.

According to DA Shameca Collins, Zachary Minor was trafficking narcotics disguised as candy, cereal and cookies.

“These drugs pose a special threat to children because they can easily be mistaken as candies and snacks that are sold at stores,” she wrote. “Anyone endangering the safety of children will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

Minor faces 40 years in prison and a fine of up to $1 million for trafficking and 20 years and a fine up to $25,000 for possession of marijuana.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car crash kills Hazel green man
Car crash kills Hazel Green man
New details in Priceville murder trial
Judge declares mistrial after a hung jury in Priceville murder case
Oral rabies vaccine being distributed in 18 Alabama counties
Kitchen Cops - December 18, 2020
Kitchen Cops find roaches & rat feces this week in Madison County
The Harris County Sheriff’s Office says a 15-year-old called to report his 9-year-old brother...
Sheriff: Child’s remains, 3 abandoned siblings found in Texas home

Latest News

A 2019 Chevrolet Cruze and a 2017 Chevrolet Corvette were involved. The driver and a passenger...
Gadsden accident kills 2 people
A person was rescued on Saturday in a cave at Tumbling Rock Cave in Jackson County on Saturday.
Person rescued from Tumbling Rock Cave after seven hours
27-year-old Cleveland man fatally shot on porch on city’s East side
Van stolen from touring band
Band’s tour van containing over $50,000 in equipment stolen from Akron hotel parking lot
Montgomery police have charged a man with assault and robbery after an incident Sunday.
Man charged in Montgomery robbery, assault