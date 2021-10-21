Deals
Thursday Afternoon Forecast

By Abigail Degler
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 1:18 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
For your afternoon temperatures will reach into the lower to middle 70s with scattered rain and storms. This afternoon and evening looks like the better chance at seeing more widespread activity. We will see those overnight chances decrease and by Friday morning we will have a sunny start to the day.

This isn’t looking like a soaker, but a quarter inch or more can be expected… especially if a few thunderstorms fire up. Winds, brief heavy rains and frequent lightning are our main concerns.

Lows into the 40s overnight.

Friday’s highs will only reach the middle and upper 60s with a brisk NW wind. Highs will bounce back to roughly normal by the weekend.

