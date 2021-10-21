Thrive Alabama takes over a Crestwood Hospital pediatric clinic

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A nonprofit health care organization is expanding its services in Huntsville!

Thrive Alabama now has a stand alone clinic just for kids! The organization purchased a pediatric clinic from Crestwood Hospital.

CEO Mary Elizabeth Marr says now they can now serve more children. The clinic is seeing children who are sick, need shots or school physicals.

Marr says they are thrilled to expand their services.

“Lots of things like transportation, a sliding fee scale, we turn no one away based on their inability to pay. We take all kinds of insurance whether it’s medicade, medicare, or of course private insurance,” Marr said.

The clinic will stay at the Crestwood Campus until Thrive Alabama’s brand new building opens.

