Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Lunch Box Giveaway
Veterans Day Parade
Advertisement

Thrive Alabama takes over a Crestwood Hospital pediatric clinic

The organization purchased the clinic from Crestwood Hospital.
The organization purchased the clinic from Crestwood Hospital.(WAFF)
By Caroline Klapp
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 9:43 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A nonprofit health care organization is expanding its services in Huntsville!

Thrive Alabama now has a stand alone clinic just for kids! The organization purchased a pediatric clinic from Crestwood Hospital.

CEO Mary Elizabeth Marr says now they can now serve more children. The clinic is seeing children who are sick, need shots or school physicals.

Marr says they are thrilled to expand their services.

“Lots of things like transportation, a sliding fee scale, we turn no one away based on their inability to pay. We take all kinds of insurance whether it’s medicade, medicare, or of course private insurance,” Marr said.

The clinic will stay at the Crestwood Campus until Thrive Alabama’s brand new building opens.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The search for Brian Laundrie continue after he returned to Florida without his fiancé, Gabby...
Apparent human remains found in search for Brian Laundrie in Florida, FBI says
Large police presence at Embassy Suites overnight
HPD: 15-year-old charged with murder following a shooting on Monroe Street
Police on the scene of a shooting in Hillsboro Monday night
2 airlifted following shooting in Lawrence County
OSHA investigating after employee dies in industrial incident
The sign had the word “privilege” written on it implying students who attend Charlotte Catholic...
Parents stunned by banner used during high school football game, call it ‘disappointing’

Latest News

Christmas Charities Year Round
Christmas Charities Year Round
Jaylend Handley
Former Morgan County Corrections Officer pleads guilty to assault charges
Historical marker dedication
Historical marker dedication
Trial set for Madison County murder suspect
Trial set for Madison County murder suspect