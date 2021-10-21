Shoals Chamber of Commerce celebrating 35 years of service

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Here in northwest Alabama each city has its own unique thing about it but altogether the area is called: The Shoals.

“We are still the one Shoals,” said Tuscumbia Mayor, Kerry Underwood.

One business that connects these cities and local businesses together is the Shoals Chamber of Commerce.

“They allow easier access for the community in Florence, Sheffield, and Muscle Shoals to come to my retail businesses in Tuscumbia and that’s what we all need. We all have to share each other’s resources like that so to me, the connection part, is what the chamber of commerce is so vitally important,” said Underwood.

To honor their importance in the Shoals community, A proclamation was presented to the chamber marking today the official Chamber of Commerce Day.

“Therefore, I, Andy Betterton, Mayor of the city of Florence, proclaim October 20th, 2021 as Chamber of Commerce Day.”

They are celebrating 35 years of making sure businesses like the Shoals symphony excel especially during the pandemic.

“They like to bring awareness to all of the businesses and bring everyone together and it’s really showed during the pandemic,” said Cain Yarbrough.

And on a mission to continue to be the glue that holds local businesses together.

