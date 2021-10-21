Deals
Scattered morning showers ahead of evening storms

Storms today!
Storms today!(WAFF 48)
By Brandon Spinner
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 2:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Happy Wednesday! Showers are already moving through parts of the Valley this morning.

We are waking up to scattered showers this morning across the Valley. These unorganized showers are bringing spotty downpours to some as they move southwest to northeast. Temperatures are much warmer this morning because of this. There looks to be a break in the action by noon for most communities before another round develops during this afternoon. In the break we could see some sunshine peep through the clouds, which would allow for our temperatures to warm slightly. If that happens, then the mid-afternoon temperatures will likely reach the mid-70s.

The second round of storms will be organized more as a line of showers or storms ahead of a cold front. Storms will likely be back after 3 or 4 pm. That front will sweep through the Valley during the early evening and overnight, which should clear showers and clouds out before sunrise on Friday. Overall, Friday will be cooler and less humid with highs into the upper 60s and some sunshine. A few of these storms could produce some strong winds.

The “cooler” air won’t last long as it does look like we will see a warmup through the weekend. Temperatures are likely to climb back into the mid to upper 70s for Saturday and Sunday with small rain chances on Sunday for now.

Meteorologist Brandon Spinner

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

