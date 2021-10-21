Deals
Power outage affecting customers in the Gurley area

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Utilities Electric Operations are responding to reports of power outages in the Gurley area Thursday evening.

HU says the outages are in the Gurley area from Sharps Cove Road to Highway 72. Customers in the area of Brownsboro Road to the Jackson County line are also being affected.

Huntsville Utilities is working as quickly as possible to restore service.

