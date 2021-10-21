Neighbors shocked by shooting in Lawrence County’s Chalybeate Community

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - WAFF 48 brought you breaking news right here Monday when a man and woman from the Chalybeate Community had to be airlifted to the hospital.

It happened on County Road 296 in the Chalybeate Community on Monday. (WAFF)

Wednesday night, we’re told they’re both in stable condition and still recovering in the hospital.

“Complete shock. Everyone was saying nothing like this has happened before.”

Alexandria Edge lives very close to where the shooting happened.

All of her family was home on Monday night, except for one of her sons.

“Our oldest had to stay the night with his football coach because he was at football that night and we couldn’t leave to go get him.”

County Road 296 was blocked off for over three hours on Monday.

Deputy Chief Tim Sandlin with the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office tells us a man and woman both had gunshot wounds.

48 News was there when the suspect was airlifted to UAB. The Morgan County Coroner tells us that was after he tried to run from police.

Edge tells us the woman, who was airlifted to Huntsville Hospital, is Jennifer Hale.

“She’s super sweet. She was so welcoming whenever we moved here. And we don’t really talk that much but whenever we do it’s, ‘hey, how are you doing?’ She is, she’s really nice and her daughters are sweet too,” Edge said.

Edge says she’s been worried about Hale’s condition since Monday.

“I hadn’t seen her since the East Lawrence Homecoming Parade. She was pretty happy, she was waving and taking pictures. She got excited to see us up there for the parade,” she explained.

But says she’s never met her husband.

“I’ve never witnessed anything like this before. I’m still like I can’t get over it.”

Edge says she wants to know how this happened and hopes Jennifer recovers soon. Sandlin says this is still an ongoing investigation and we will update you as we learn more.

