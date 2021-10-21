Deals
Motorcycle ride in memory of 13-year-old Tuscaloosa shooting victim

(WBRC)
By Kelvin Reynolds
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
TUSCALOOSA Co., Ala. (WBRC) - A motorcycle ride is planned this weekend in remembrance of a teenager who was shot and killed inside his home in Tuscaloosa.

Several West Alabama motorcycle clubs will be riding on Saturday morning in memory of Kei’lan Allen. It’s also a way to help his family pay for his funeral and other expenses. Allen was shot and killed Friday, October 15, 2021.

Joel Smith, President of the Boogie Down Motorcycle Club in Cottondale, told WBRC they want to support Allen’s family during this difficult time. They’re planning a benefit ride for Saturday morning at 11:30 a.m. It starts at their clubhouse at 5636 University Boulevard. It costs $20 for riders to participate and $10 for a passenger with that rider.

They’ll start collecting donations from people who don’t ride at their clubhouse at 10:00 a.m. Saturday.

Club leaders want the community to help Allen’s family through this difficult time. “It’s to assist them in funeral arrangements and whatever else they may need at this time because like we say, people need help at times. We don’t care how much you have and whatever it is. We just want to help,” Smith explained.

Money collected from the ride will be given to Allen’s family. You can also make donations through a gofundme page and on cash app at 205BOOGIE .

