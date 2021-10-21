Deals
Former Morgan County Corrections Officer pleads guilty to assault charges

Jaylend Handley
Jaylend Handley(Morgan County Sheriff Office)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 9:00 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A former Morgan County Corrections Officer, accused of placing an irritant on inmates’ cigarettes causing respiratory issues, plead guilty to four counts of assault on Wednesday.

In October 2020, Jaylend Edward Handley, of Hartselle, sent multiple inmates in the Morgan County Jail to the hospital after he applied an irritant to a pack of cigarettes they smoked.

According to Public Information Officer Mike Swafford, the inmate who had the cigarettes shared with others, leaving four inmates affected. Three of them were sent to the hospital for respiratory issues. Handley was terminated after an investigation was initiated and assigned to the Criminal Investigations Division (CID).

Read More: Morgan County Corrections officer arrested for assaulting inmate

According to court documents, Handley was sentenced to 365 days in jail with 185 days suspended meaning he will be required to spend 180 days in jail. Documents state Handley will serve 24 months of unsupervised probation following his time in jail.

He will not be allowed to work in law enforcement or private security.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

