Man found guilty in the murder of Daniel Ray Osborne, II

Andrew Jacob Maresh (Cullman County Sheriff's Office)
Andrew Jacob Maresh (Cullman County Sheriff's Office)
By Kelsey Duncan
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CULLMAN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A man charged in the 2018 murder of Daniel Ray Osborne, II was found guilty on Thursday.

According to Cullman County District Attorney Wilson Blalock, Andrew Maresh was found guilty after a three-day jury trial in the Cullman County Circuit Court. In February 2018, Osborne was with Andrew Maresh and Tyler Hudson at a home in the Fairview community when he was shot in the back of the head and killed.

Maresh and Husdon buried his body and staged a cover-up to prevent anyone from knowing about Osborn’s death. His family filed a missing persons report with the Hartselle Police Department. Deputies with the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office found Osborne’s body approximately seven weeks.

Daniel Ray Osborn, II.
Daniel Ray Osborn, II.(Cullman County District Attorney's Office)

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of Daniel Ray Osborn, II. We are grateful that the jury was able to see through the many lies of Maresh in returning their verdict of guilty for intentional murder,” said District Attorney Blaylock.

Read More: 2 men charged with murder of missing Hartselle man

“Our office will request Judge Martha Williams to impose the maximum punishment of life against Maresh at his sentencing hearing, which will occur at a later date, said DA Blaylock. “The trial and guilty verdict of Maresh is only the end of just one chapter in this sad story.”

Blaylock said his office will continue to seek justice on behalf of Osborn’s family.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

